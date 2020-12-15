Three teens arrested after weed and wings smuggled into SMCI

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager out on bond is going back to jail after he threw marijuana, phones and chicken wings into a prison, authorities said.
According to MDOC, 18-year-old Christopher Naje Wilson and his friends threw 25 packages over the 18-foot razor fence at the South Mississippi Correctional Institute around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 7. The packages included modified footballs containing four pounds of marijuana, 38 cellphones and seven pounds of barbecued chicken wings.
When the seven pounds of chicken wings hit a sensor, corrections officers rushed to the area and confiscated all 25 packages as well as caught a glimpse of the suspects’ car.
Authorities were able to track Wilson from Leakesville back to Richland because he was wearing a court-ordered electronic ankle bracelet at the time while out on bond on a murder charge.
Richland police stopped Wilson’s car, which authorities said was stolen, and found another football in the car containing “spice,” or synthetic marijuana. Suspects confessed to Mississippi Department of Corrections investigators while in custody at the Rankin County jail.
“Electronic GPS surveillance technology let us clearly see every movement Wilson made to and from the prison and to within feet of SMCI’s perimeter fence,” said MDOC Investigative Director John Hunt. “We also found a receipt in the contraband from the store where some items had been purchased and by whom.”
Richland police arrested Wilson along with 19-year-old Fredric James Roberson and 18-year-old Keshun Chambers. MDOC officials said the trio will be charged with drug possession, trafficking, and introducing illegal contraband into a prison.
Further tracking led investigators to also arrest Roberson’s 22-year-old sister Fredricka Roberson and 21-year-old Fredrikee Gooden on charges of introducing contraband into a prison. They were jailed in Greene County.
“We are continually improving new technology to protect our prisons, but the tragedy, in this case, is that now four more people are in jail and the inmates connected with the smugglers will lose eligibility for early release –all because they didn’t consider that drugs and seven pounds of chicken wings would trip a sensor,” said MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain.
Among the contraband seized, officials found:
- Four pounds of marijuana
- 20 pounds of tobacco and rolling papers
- 38 cellphones, chargers and Bluetooth earbuds
- An assortment of cigars
- Over-the-counter cold medications
- 10 cans of snuff
- Several packs of cigarettes and lighters
- 1 scale
- 1 headscarf
- 7 pounds of barbequed chicken wings, marinating in a plastic zip-lock bag
