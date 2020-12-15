MS Medical Marijuana Association looking to connect businesses with industry experts

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that Initiative 65 has passed, advocates have launched the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association.
According to its website, the association - dubbed the 3MA for short - represents the diverse group of business licenses in Mississippi’s medical marijuana industry and will work to monitor legislative and regulatory activity, advocate for its members, and to be a single and coherent political voice representing the interests of the industry.
“We are so excited to officially launch this association,” said 3MA Executive Director Ken Newburger. “We already have over 50 members, and our goal is to make sure we give these businesses access to tools and information to give Mississippi a top-tier medical marijuana program. Our team worked so hard alongside Mississippi voters to pass Initiative 65 at the polls, and now we want to do all we can to assure the program operates in the best way possible for patients in Mississippi.”
The state’s medical marijuana program is set to roll out in August 2021. In the meantime, the Medical Marijuana Association is trying to connect potential business owners who are interested in getting into the industry.
“Right now, we are looking for people in Mississippi who are interested in opening up here at home,” said Newburger. “We are trying to connect them with people, like industry veterans and specialists from out of state, who have done this before. That way, they are equipped best to start here.”
Those industry experts are poised to help advise industry leaders in Mississippi and hail from all parts of the country, including Missouri, Colorado and Florida, to name a few.
And like any other business, it’s all about providing a product to consumers.
“It’s just like everything else, supply and demand,” explained Newburger. “You’ve got patients who need their medicine and you’ve got businesses who need to supply it.... We think after about three years, it will be about a $310 million revenue industry.”
While some state and local leaders have spoken out against medical marijuana coming to Mississippi - with one mayor even filing a lawsuit against the initiative - advocates of the drug say they aren’t concerned that those efforts will be successful.
“I think even the most powerful people in Mississippi really want to make sure they are serving their constituents in the best possible way. I think they are going to move forward in the way that people want them to,” said Newburger.
In the meantime, state health officials are working to lock down specifics for future businesses and patients when it comes to medical marijuana.
“I think our Department of Health is doing a great job trying to figure out what the best regulations to put forth will be, and I think we are going to have a great program come August 15th,” said Newburger.
Newburger formerly served as the Campaign Manager for Mississippians for Compassionate Care and worked to help pass Initiative 65 to legalize medical marijuana in Mississippi in November.
He’s now leading the effort to connect the industry, which he hopes the first-ever Mississippi Medical Marijuana Convention will do.
“We’re going to have people from out of state, experts who know what it’s like to start a cannabis business, and how medical marijuana in Mississippi will be different because there are a lot of pitfalls from other states that we’re going to be looking at so we don’t do those here, as well as helping people get set up with any resources here at home that they might need,” said Newburger.
The conference is currently scheduled to happen on Feb. 19, 2021.
3MA members include cultivators, processors, retailers, entrepreneurs, and allied businesses. Membership in 3MA provides access to educational and informational resources, networking opportunities with fellow licensees and ancillary service providers, and governmental affairs representation.
