Remembering Molly Lee: Gulfport teen leaves legacy of love for those who knew her

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “Happy, loving and always laughing.”
Those are the words used to describe 16-year-old Molly Lee. It’s a legacy of love and light and friendship that she is remembered the most for.
“Molly would do any and everything so that people she loved could experience the pure, innocence and happiness she felt,” said one friend.
Hundreds gathered Monday night in Milner Stadium to honor the life of the late teen, who died earlier this month in a tragic car accident.
Friends, classmates, family, and community members celebrated the Gulfport High teen, sharing memories of her through their tears.
“The look of her laughing or being engaged in a topic pushed us all to be funnier and more interesting,” said one Gulfport teacher.
With a future as bright as her smile, it’s hard not to ask why.
“After a tough week, I think everyone around is asking the same questions. Why? Why take a beautiful perfect soul from this world so soon,” asked Molly’s brother Sam Lee. “The only thing I can seem to grasp is that she was too perfect for this world.”
For many, the celebration of life serve as a reminder to live like Molly.
“In the midst of this tragedy, I know Molly would not want us to be sad but rather live more like her -- happy, loving and always laughing,” said one friend.
It’s a life of love that will never be forgotten.
“We’re going to cherish all the memories and we’re going to make sure her legacy stands forever,” said a Gulfport High school employee.
“I love you forever and always Molly,” added another.
The celebration was a community-wide effort. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted the event, helping to coordinate production companies, churches and families from across the Gulf Coast to celebrate and remember Molly’s life.
“Molly was a junior at Gulfport High School where she not only walked the halls but was a member of the halls,” reads her obituary.
According to her obituary, the 16-year-old was on the varsity cheer team and played on the Lady Admirals golf team.She was also an honor student who was an active member of the school’s Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Gulfport Cotillion Club, French Club, and a future inductee of the National Honor Society. She was also a member of the youth group at her church, Trinity United Methodist.
“As evident through her high school involvement, Molly made the most of every situation. She never met a stranger and made everyone a better version of themselves. She lit up every room she walked into, every field she cheered on, and every course she played on,” reads her obituary.
