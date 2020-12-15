Reeves ready to take vaccine, but doesn’t want to be accused of ‘cutting in line’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves says he is holding off on taking the new coronavirus vaccine a day after State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, along with several other state health officials, were the first in the state to take it.
Tuesday morning, Reeves wrote on Facebook that many “skeptics” have been asking him why he has yet to take the vaccine if he wants the public to do so.
“I’m ready-” the governor wrote, “but don’t want to be accused of cutting in line.” He then asked social media what he should do: Show confidence in the vaccine by taking it now or letting others access it first?
The post received thousands of comments, with one of the top ones reading, “If you want people to follow your recommendations, YOU should be the first person to do so.”
Another commenter wrote that this is a moment in the governor’s career where it would be best to make a medical decision for his family in private, and to keep that decision private.
The comment with the most reactions, though, stated that Reeves is welcome to cut in line and to “leave it to the people to decide what’s injected into our bodies and children’s bodies.”
Dobbs would also reply to the governor’s question on Twitter, replying, “Thank you Gov. That’s right call.” This after posting that “all is well” after taking the vaccine, adding that there is “minimal soreness” at the injection site.
Others vaccinated Monday included: Dr. Leandro Mena, Dr. Sonja Fuqua, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Jim Craig.
UMMC will start administering the vaccines to employees beginning tomorrow, but being vaccinated will not be required. Long term care facilities will also be getting some of the first 25,000 doses arriving in the state.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.