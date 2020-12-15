Poplarville man killed in crash on I-59 in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Poplarville man has been identified as the victim of a crash that happened Monday in Pearl River County.
William McCardle, 39, died after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a semi-truck on I-59 near the 25 mile marker. It happened at 1:30 p.m.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, an ambulance was broke down on the side of the interstate. A medical helicopter was dispatched to pick up the patient in the ambulance. As traffic came to a stop to allow the helicopter to land, the truck McCardle was driving crashed into a semi that was in the right lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The ambulance and helicopter patient transport were not related to the crash, said MHP.
The accident is currently under investigation.
