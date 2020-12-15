Poplarville man killed in crash on I-59 in Pearl River County

State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 59 north, near the 25-mile marker in Pearl River County on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 1:30 pm that claimed the life of a Pearl River County resident. The interstate was briefly closed for a medical helicopter to land for the transfer of a patient from the ambulance to the helicopter (unrelated to the traffic crash). The AAA ambulance encountered an unknown mechanical issue that disabled it on the side of I-59. State Troopers reported that a passenger pick-up truck rear-ended a semi-truck in the right lane of I-59, as traffic came to a stop for the helicopter to land. The driver of the pick-up was pronounced deceased at the scene. The accident is currently under investigation by MHP.