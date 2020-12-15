North Gulfport family needs new home after fire

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Life was already tough for Grace Roscoe and her fiancé.
The couple is caring for their 13 grandchildren, and her mother died unexpectedly last month.
Now they are facing homelessness after a fire caused significant damage to their rental home in north Gulfport on Monday. They stayed at a friend’s house and they will be at a hotel for the next two nights.
“We’re just trying to live it day by day,” Roscoe said Tuesday. “I’ve got a lot of calls, people reaching out trying to help me and my family, people that know me, and the school, they are reaching out to me and they said they are trying to get me some help.”
Roscoe has a soft spot for children and animals, especially turtles. In addition to her own four children, she adopted two others. Now she is caring for their children.
For many of those children, ages 2 to 14, the events of the last 24 hours are beyond their understanding. For the oldest, it’s a challenge to be met.
“We’re just trying to scrape together a few dollars, trying to get us a new place,” said 14-year-old Arthur Kennard. “My grandmama just passed away, but you know, as a family, we come together, stick together, stay strong.”
Roscoe was laid off this spring but her fiancé is working. Still, money is tight, especially at Christmas.
“And that’s hard,” Roscoe said. “Because I just picked up some Christmas stuff that the school gave me for the kids and they got burnt up too, so it’s kind of hard right now.”
The family’s immediate goal is to find a new place to live.
“If we can find a house or someplace to live, that will be the best Christmas present we can get,” she said.
For now, they will lean on each other and rely on the kindness of friends and strangers.
“This is just another test from God,” Kennard said. “Having us show Him that we can do anything if we can stay together as a family, anything is capable.”
