Mississippi woman calls police after discovering ‘organ’-like contents inside Kiddy Dough container

KOSSUTH, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi woman says she called the police after discovering an “organ”-like substance inside her son’s Kiddy Dough container.
Courtney Seals says her 3-year-old purchased the Kiddy Dough with his own money at their local Dollar General in Kossuth on Sunday evening.
After opening the blue and yellow containers, which were both fine, they then opened the red. “This is not kiddy dough,” Seals wrote on Facebook, adding that the material had a “strong ammonia smell.”
To her it appeared to be a brain or other type of organ, so she called the police. An officer did arrive and their local coroner did too. According to Seals, both were very polite.
Seals says while the coroner examined the material, the contents fell apart which the coroner said a brain would not do. After the examination, the coroner concluded that it was just a bad batch of Kiddy Dough and that something may have gone wrong with the formula.
“I looked all over the web before even posting this to begin with and found nothing even remotely similar so I was scared!” she wrote on Facebook. “But it’s nothing to be concerned about. Thank you all for your concerns but everything is all good.”
But although the coroner believed that the material was not human, Seals told WLBT that she put the contents back in its container and that it is now in her refrigerator inside of a bag.
Seals says she has reached out to Kiddy Dough through their website and is still awaiting a response.
