Mississippi Strong: Educator surprises young people with Christmas blessing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Working in the restaurant industry can be challenging, especially around holidays and during this pandemic.
One Vicksburg educator is showing his Christmas spirit by surprising hardworking young people with a little joy and holiday cheer. 3 On Your Side tells you why Mike Bunch is Mississippi Strong.
“This is called community spotlight, and we shine a light on the youth.”
Meet Vicksburg educator Mike Bunch.
Tuesday, he showed up to the new Starbucks in Vicksburg to surprise 17-year-old employee Dajah Sanders with some Christmas cash, candy, and balloons.
“She was so helpful at the windows the other day. We didn’t know the breakfast menu and she read it all the way down to us until she got us the perfect breakfast. I just want to surprise her today,” said Bunch.
Dajah was in shock as she fought back tears.
The high school student has been juggling multiple jobs since she was 15.
“I feel blessed because it has been quite a rough year for me. For someone to recognize me for trying to work so hard to make people happy it makes me feel so good inside,” Sanders said.
20-year-old Noah Ledbetter echoes that sentiment.
He works two jobs and received some of Bunch’s generosity this holiday season.
“I just came into work and he was there, and it felt really nice, just to be appreciated by a customer who says every time I serve them a smile on my face, and I’m doing everything I can to help. I work at least 90 hours every two weeks. I DoorDash and I am an assistant manager at Sonic.”
Bunch says he’s dedicated to continuing his mission rewarding young people who go above and beyond on their jobs and in their communities.
“This is just to spotlight them to let them know to stay encouraged keep working hard,” said Bunch.
