LIST: Cold weather shelters opening as temperature continues to drop

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. (WLOX) - As the temperature continues to drop in South Mississippi, shelters are opening their doors to help keep those in-need warm during the upcoming chilly nights.
The Salvation Army shelters open when its 45 degrees and raining or anytime it is below 35 degrees. The shelters will open from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on December 16th and 17th.
Cold weather shelters that will be opening:
- The Salvation Army Gulfport Outreach
2019 22nd St. Gulfport, MS
- Pascagoula Corp and Social Services
3217 Nathan Hale Ave, Pascagoula, MS
Prepackaged meals will be served for dinner and breakfast. Food will be served bedside to discourage group gatherings. Also, all of CDC guidelines must be followed including wearing masks and social distancing.
Beds will be positioned 6 feet apart from each other to follow these guidelines. Guests will need to fill out a survey about their health and provide a photo ID before entering. Space is limited and is provided on a first come first served basis.
Also, it needs to be noted that the Pascagoula shelter will close if no one has arrived by 7:00 pm.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.