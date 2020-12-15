Laurel woman wanted for felony child abuse arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department captured a Laurel woman Tuesday wanted for felony child abuse.
The JCSD Fugitive Task Force arrested 29-year-old Ashley Ann Pace on Nobles Road in the Myrick community after tips led to her location.
A warrant for felony child abuse was issued for Pace’s arrest after a report from Child Protective Services said she tested positive for methamphetamine while she was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s department.
Pace was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
