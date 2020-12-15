Holiday season busy for USPS, especially closer to shipping deadlines

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Post offices across South Mississippi are filling up with people shipping off holiday packages. Tuesday marked the last day to send packages ground shipping with rates as low as $7.50 to make the Christmas deadline. Ground shipping is what most people use sending packages up to 70 pounds and 130 inches at an affordable cost.
“Yes I always do,” said Leslie Jefferson. “I always pick up the slip and try to get everything in.”
Jefferson said so far she’s shipped off seven packages and still have more to send off tomorrow.
Ground shipping takes 2-8 business days to arrive. With Christmas just 10 days away, many are hoping loved ones will get their gifts in time.
“I know there’s no guarantee but I’m hoping, especially with COVID,” Jefferson said. “I’ve been tracking a lot of packages and they’re saying because people are sick they don’t have the help they need and sometimes things are just going to take longer.”
Postmaster Jeremy Hanners said the last two weeks before Christmas is the busiest time for postal services because of people sending and also receiving holiday packages.
“This time of year, just depending on the different areas in the country with weather, it’s recommended that you have an additional address label inside package in case something were to happen outside the package so we can make sure it gets to you,” Hanners said.
On the United States Postal Service website, you can keep up with holiday shipping dates. If you missed ground shipping on Tuesday, you still have other options. Priority mail for packages up to 70 pounds with flat rate packing and insurance included lasts until Dec. 19. Then there is priority express, which is overnight shipping, until Dec. 23, but you may find yourself out of more money.
“Something you can pay in a flat rate box, $21 in a large flat rate box. If you wait until overnight it could cost you hundreds of dollars,” Jefferson said. “I have done that before and I just don’t ever want to do it again. I rather buy the gifts than to spend more money shipping gifts.”
