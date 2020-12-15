COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Singing River Health System

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As just under 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula on Tuesday, one nurse shouted “So long COVID!”
They were the much-anticipated words so many people have longed to hear, and on Tuesday, the first few healthcare workers received the Pfizer vaccine. It was a moment that Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond had been anxiously awaiting.
“I must admit it was exciting. After all that the folks have been through, seeing the nurses and the doctors that were able to receive the vaccines today, just the feeling that it gives them just another little piece of hope and something that they can count on,” Bond said. “Lets them know, hey I’m going to be safe administering, caring, for all the people in our community.”
Healthcare workers that care for positive COVID-19 patients on a daily basis will receive the first phase of the 975 Pfizer vaccines, along with a second booster shot 21 days from now.
“We really do not have a lot of information about phase one B, phase two, phase three, and the timing on those. There’s a lot of speculation about them, but until it’s here, we can’t count on it,” Bond said. “We’re really focused on the here and the now. We got people vaccinated today. We think we’ll have most of these distributed by Friday.”
With the uncertain timeframe of when the mass distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine will be available, Bond is urging everyone to continue practicing social precautions.
“The vaccine is not the only weapon in the arsenal against COVID-19. We still need people to do those same things that we’ve been preaching” Bond said. “Isolate if you’re ill, don’t be a close talker, that’s the way it spreads. Mostly in people’s homes.”
The 975 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to critical front line health care workers at all of the Singing River Health System Hospitals across the Coast.
