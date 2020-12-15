Chilly today. Showers likely tonight.

This morning brings chilly temperatures in the 40s. Today, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s so it’ll be chilly for much of the day. The chance for rain today is low. But, the chance for rain tonight is high as a rain system moves in from the west. Tomorrow may begin somewhat soggy as a few showers linger mainly around or before sunrise. But, the rest of tomorrow should dry up as the rain system moves away. A cold pattern is in store for the middle of the week behind this rain system: Thursday and Friday could have morning temperatures as cold as the lower 30s and afternoon temperatures only as warm as the 50s. Another rain system may arrive this weekend so there is a chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday. But, next Monday looks dry for now.