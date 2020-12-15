Biloxi mayor excited about city’s future with potential new developments

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich, like most of us, is ready to put 2020 behind him, but he sees a bright future for his city and shared that optimism at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“And 16 days left in this year, the news is we have survived 2020,” Gilich said.
The mayor singled out three events that give him optimism
“First, the city of Biloxi’s Class 2 fire rating,” Gilich said.
The lower fire ratings can mean a reduction of fire insurance rates of 1% for homeowners and up to 4% for commercial property. Also, by refinancing their debt with the Harrison County Utility Commission, the city is going to cut the water bills too.
“50 cents per 1,000 gallons for everybody, up to 25,000 gallons per month,” Gilich said.
The lower rate, that will kick in next year, will make Biloxi’s water/sewer and garbage bill the lowest on the Gulf Coast. The third item has the potential to make a significant impact on Biloxi’s recovery from the pandemic recession.
Biloxi and Harrison County are offering the developers of two casino projects in the city tax increment financing bonds to pay for infrastructure improvements. The two projects would be located at the former Broadwater Marina in West Biloxi and the former Tivoli Hotel in East Biloxi.
Both bodies voted in the last two days to provide tax increment financing for infrastructure on both projects, and additional tax incentives for the Tivoli project. Combined, the projects represent a potential $1.8 billion investment in the city.
“And we’ve worked out this deal,” Gilich said. “It represents an approach. Harrison County, together with the City of Biloxi, knows that this is a significant opportunity.
Public hearings on the proposed TIF bonds will be held by both bodies early next year
“This is what it takes,” Gilich said. “That’s what incentives are but for these incentives, these projects don’t happen.”
All these things point toward a potential for new development in Biloxi in 2021, and that will be a bright future indeed.
