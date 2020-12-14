TRAFFIC REPORT: Accident closes part of I-10 westbound in Harrison County

By WLOX Staff | December 14, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 11:13 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All westbound lanes on I-10 in Harrison County near mile marker 22 have been closed after a bad accident Monday morning.

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the westbound lanes near the Menge Avenue exit are being closed to allow for a medical helicopter to land.

No details have been made available yet about the cause of the accident or the vehicles involved.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story once we know more.

