Taylorsville’s Keyes to sign Wednesday with Southern Miss

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Will Hall’s hiring to head the University of Southern Mississippi’s football program has changed the mind of at least one of Mississippi’s top recruits about where he intends to play his college ball.
Taylorsville quarterback Ty Keyes, who helped the Tartars win three, Class 2A state football championships in four seasons, tweeted Sunday that he intends to sign a national letter-of-intent Wednesday morning with the Golden Eagles.
Keyes had been verbally committed to Tulane University, where Hall was the Green Wabe’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
USM announced Hall’s hiring on Dec. 2, officially introducing him five days later following the conclusion of the Green Wave’s football season.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Keyes, a three-time, Mississippi Association of Coaches “Mr. Football” for Class 2A, finished his four-year, high school career with 14,525 yards passing and 155 touchdowns.
He completed 67.4 percent of his passes (795-of-1,180) with 25 interceptions.
Keyes also rushed for 1,860 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career.
As a senior, Keyes threw for 2,546 yards and 30 touchdowns in 11 games. He completed 67.8 percent of his passes (137-of-202) with just three interceptions.
He rushed for a career-high 560 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per carry. He added six touchdowns on the ground.
Keyes was named WDAM-TV “Player of the Year” as a junior after throwing for 3,721 yards and 41 touchdowns and leading the Tartars to the 2019 Class 2A state title.
