Police: Toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Southaven, Miss. Goodwill

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police say a toddler who was abandoned with a bag of clothes and a note Monday morning has been taken into custody by Mississippi Child Protective Services.
The child was abandoned around 9:40 a.m. at the Goodwill drop-off location at 57 Stateline Rd. E.
Police say nearby surveillance video captured images of a male and female and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned. They were gone by the time officers arrived.
One suspect was located in Memphis and taken into custody. Southaven police are not releasing information or charges on the suspect at this time.
Police say the boy is 2 years old and unable to give the name of his parents or relatives. But officials have been able to identify the child.
Police have not said what was in the note.
Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the parents or the vehicle to call (662) 393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.
