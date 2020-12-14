Local health clinic noticing more COVID-19 related visits than flu

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -The CDC maximized the influenza vaccine this year. Numbers show this is the highest distribution of doses in a single flu season. One local clinic thinks many people aren’t taking advantage of the opportunity.
Maxem Health Urgent Care has noticed most of its foot traffic is related to COVID-19. Communications Coordinator Shunterese Wells said with fewer flu-related visits, influenza vaccinations have decreased.
“I guess maybe because COVID is primary, that’s the initial concern, that’s the issue we’re trying to address,” Wells said. “Although flu has been steady like I said, COVID has been the primary reason for visits.”
“Need to keep up with both; they’re separate entities,” Gann said. “They’re different things. You don’t need to be sick with one then get another one,” he said. “So yeah I would continue on with the flu shots and definitely take the COVID. That’s the only way we’re going to get free of all this.”
Kathy Gable said each year she gets the flu shot and it has proven itself because she has not gotten sick.
“With the flu, people get sick, but it depends on how severe,” Gable said. “We both have compromised immunities. I’m asthmatic and he’s diabetic, so that’s another reason why we do get the vaccine for the flu.”
Gable is on the fence about getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that was shipped across the country on Dec. 14. She said when the coronavirus has proven it will return each year like the flu, she then will consider it.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.