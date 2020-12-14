LIVE: Health officials get first COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s top health officials will become the first to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Mississippi on Monday.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Senior Deputy/Director of Health Protection Jim Craig will be vaccinated at 1 p.m.
“Based on the information I’ve seen now, I’ll be very comfortable getting vaccinated,” Dobbs said last week. He has been urging Mississippians to join him in getting the vaccine when it is more widely available.
They will hold a press briefing along with getting the vaccines.
