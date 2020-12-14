Gulfport police searching for suspects in weekend shooting

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help locating two people involved in an assault Saturday evening. (Source: Gulfport Police Department)
December 14, 2020

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help locating two people involved in an assault Saturday evening.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle in the area of 20 Pass Road that had been shot multiple times after an argument inside a convenience store.

The suspect in the gray shirt discharged a firearm into an occupied vehicle, police said, and the two fled in a light-colored Nissan sedan driven by the suspect wearing the Nike hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

