Get ready for a cold night.

It was a chilly and breezy Monday. We’ll cool down into the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday morning, and some clouds may linger. Winds will relax to about 5-10 MPH from the northeast.
We’ll warm up into the upper 50s on Tuesday, and we’ll see a little more sunshine. Clouds will increase that evening ahead of another cold front. We may see isolated showers in the evening, but more rain is expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The cold front will pass through by Wednesday morning, and we’ll be dry by the afternoon. Highs will be around 60.
Cooler air will settle in by Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will be in the 30s with highs in the mid 50s. It will be beautiful with more sunshine.
