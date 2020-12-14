Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on I-10 in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in D’Iberville late Sunday night.
It happened just before midnight on I-10 near the 46 mile marker. According to D’Iberville Police, the victim walked into the path of the vehicle, which was 2019 Hyundai Elantra that was traveling eastbound on I-10.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The driver of the vehicle did not report any injuries.
D’Iberville Police Department investigated the crash, along with assistance from Biloxi Police, D’Iberville Fire, American Medical Response, and the Harrison County Coroner’s Office. The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.