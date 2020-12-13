Volunteers help make Gulf Coast Marathon weekend a success

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Gulf Coast Marathon weekend wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the hundreds of volunteers who helped out along the way.
The D’Iberville High School Swim Team has volunteered for the past two years at the Gulf Coast Marathon, helping to hand out water and Powerade to runners. But for them, keeping runners motivated is just as important as keeping them hydrated.
“We did it at first just to kind of give the kids an experience, something to give back to the community,” " said assistant coach, Ashley Love. “And they absolutely loved it last year and we got invited back so we decided to continue.”
Also veteran volunteers, and members of the Harrison Central baseball team. They, too spent their Sunday working hard to keep runners hydrated. This is their third year to volunteer.
“It’s a good thing to help people out here that are trying to further develop themselves and get in shape, stay healthy.” said Jaxson Moore.
Jon Miles, Harrison Central assistant baseball coach, said that they volunteer to teach the team more than just baseball, but also life lessons.
“We just do it to reach out to our community,” said Miles. “We get the baseball players involved. Teach them more than just baseball, life lessons, and helping others.”
Over near the finish line, dozens of volunteers were helping to hand out food and goodies to runners. Members of the D’Iberville High School Key Club kept runners fed with pulled pork sandwiches. They also said they’re glad to play a role in making the Gulf Coast Marathon happen.
For this marathon as you can see, it’s a really big event, and so the more volunteers, the more it go a lot smoothly.” said Sandra Nguyen.
Around 500 volunteers helped with this year’s marathon.
