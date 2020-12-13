Pelicans prepare for preseason opener

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The Pelicans return to the hardwood on Monday against the reigning conference champion Miami Heat for their first of two preseason games.
After an offseason full of new faces, including new head coach Stan Van Gundy, the Pelicans have had to make the most out of a very condensed preseason. But given the circumstances, Van Gundy has been happy with the progress, but still sees room for improvement.
“I think our effort and energy have been tremendous. Our intensity has been good. We’ve been very unselfish,” he said. “Guys have done everything asked of them and more. I think the two areas where we probably haven’t been as good would be communication, and we’re still turning the ball over way too much.”
