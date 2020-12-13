MSU drops third straight game

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State was within a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter on Saturday before Bo Nix put the game away with a three-yard touchdown run.
Despite the loss, it was another big night for true freshman and D’Iberville alum Jaden Walley, who notched his third straight 100-yard receiving game, while Ocean Springs alum Austin Williams hauled in the team’s lone touchdown.
After three close games in a row, Mike Leach is focused on correcting the little things.
“I thought we missed some opportunities, I thought we had some self-inflicted wounds. It’s like the worst thing happened at the worst time for us,” Leach said. “We moved the ball, and then have a guy wide open and all of a sudden, not protect. Or protect pretty well, and guys get jammed at the line of scrimmage. We have to fight through it and improve as a team.”
