LSU upsets #6 Florida

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - Following back to back double-digit losses, a self-imposed bowl ban, and a handful of transfer rumors, momentum for the LSU football program seemed to be trending downward.
Until Saturday night.
The tigers jumped out to a lead in the second quarter on the road against number six Florida, and stood toe-to-toe with the Gators the entire way - until a 57-yard field goal by Cade York gave them the lead for good. LSU was a 23-point underdog entering the game, but never trailed by more than a touchdown. Max Johnson started the year as a third string quarterback, but was masterful on Saturday, throwing for 239 yards and three touchdowns.
After a season that has been turbulent since week 1, this was just what the doctor ordered for the Bayou Bengals.
“I was so proud of our players and the coaching staff. We fought under very adverse conditions,” head coach Ed Orgeron said. “Blocking out the noise was key this week. We had to believe in ourselves. Our players came here to win the football game. We talked about it last night. We felt we could win. We hadn’t played very well. I’m just proud of the grit and the toughness. A lot of older players, a lot of younger players giving everything they got for the Tigers.”
