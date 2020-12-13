LSU upsets #6 Florida

“I was so proud of our players and the coaching staff. We fought under very adverse conditions,” head coach Ed Orgeron said. “Blocking out the noise was key this week. We had to believe in ourselves. Our players came here to win the football game. We talked about it last night. We felt we could win. We hadn’t played very well. I’m just proud of the grit and the toughness. A lot of older players, a lot of younger players giving everything they got for the Tigers.”