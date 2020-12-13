Isolated showers possible today. Cold front arrives tonight.

A few showers can’t be ruled out this morning and afternoon. Any rain is expected to be light. Thanks to a warm front, we’ll gradually warm up into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will pick up from the south around 10-20 MPH by the evening.
A cold front moving in around midnight may bring some showers and a few storms. It will turn much cooler and breezy by Monday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s near the sunrise. Winds from the northwest may gust 20-30 MPH. Clouds will gradually clear by Monday afternoon. We’ll only warm up into the upper 50s. Lows by Tuesday morning will be around 40.
We’ll be a little warmer on Tuesday with highs near 60. Another system may bring a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we’ll warm up near 60 by Wednesday, cooler air arrives by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 50s with lows in the 30s.
