Gulf Coast Marathon weekend wraps up Sunday with full energy and excitement

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of runners lined up at Henderson Point Park in Pass Christian before sunrise Sunday. Wrapping up the Gulf Coast Marathon weekend, runners completed a full marathon of 26.2 miles from Pass Christian to Biloxi.
Many runners participated in the Margaritaville 5K run Saturday as a warmup to get them through today’s run.
There was also a half marathon that started at Jones Park in Gulfport, and Jared Boswell began training back in August. Boswell said he would run four-miles every week but chose not to run in Saturday’s 5k to save energy.
“It was a hard run but we had a team, the four of us and we all run at different paces but to have that motivation we all did it together,” said Boswell. “It gave me that extra push and it was fun I loved it and I want to do it again.”
Lindsey Mann said her husband Dustin Mann has been training nonstop for the full marathon, running with a group back home in Texas.
“He’s done 23.3 miles and that’s his time so far,” said Lindsey
Lindsey kept track of her husband’s entire run on an app, supporting him step of the way.
“I’m so excited for him,” said Lindsey. “He works really hard for the better part of the year doing this and it’s our trip together and it’s just really. It’s fun to see him set this goal and achieve it. He goes hard.”
Runners were required to wear a mask at the start and end of race. To help with social distancing, there were markers set up behind the start line to let runners know where to stand. Before runners took off they were cued when to go.
Two different awards were given out. Participates who ran in Saturday’s Margaritaville 5K and today’s full or half marathon received a ‘Double Down’ award. Then, the ‘Beach 2 Bayou’ award was given to participates who ran any two distances.
