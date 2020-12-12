Sensory pathway installed at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Girl Scout Troop 4014 spent Saturday morning bringing a little more activity to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center.
The troop had a little extra money left in its account and decided to give back to the community. The girls painted a colorful sensory path with some help from sorority organizations.
Since all the girls have graduated high school, the troop will be coming to an end and thought this would be a great way to wrap up their time spent together.
“It is different activities along the way to work with kids that have sensory needs. It’s just a movement type of exercise to help those kids,” said Alice Entrekin, Girl Scout 4014 troop leader. “It focuses on sensory needs whether their autism or not so it just kind of gets them moving. A different way to get those children to focus.”
Home Depot provided the paint and supplies for the girls. Entrekin said even though this troop is closing, Greater Mississippi will be able to connect girls to other troops across the Gulf Coast.
