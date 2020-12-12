Scattered showers possible today

Sunday will start off pretty dry, but we can’t rule out some isolated showers. A warm front moving in that afternoon will help us reach the upper 60s. The cloud cover will increase. A trailing cold front will move in late Sunday night. This will bring some showers and a few storms. After the front passes, it will be cool and breezy. Temps will drop near 50 by Monday morning. Highs on Monday afternoon will only reach the upper 50s.