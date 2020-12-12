Scattered showers possible today

Thanks to a slow moving cold front, scattered showers are possible later this morning and afternoon. We’ll warm up near 70 this afternoon, and it will be breezy at times with a southerly wind. This cold front is expected to move out later this evening. Rain chances will decrease, and we’ll cool down into the mid 50s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will start off pretty dry, but we can’t rule out some isolated showers. A warm front moving in that afternoon will help us reach the upper 60s. The cloud cover will increase. A trailing cold front will move in late Sunday night. This will bring some showers and a few storms. After the front passes, it will be cool and breezy. Temps will drop near 50 by Monday morning. Highs on Monday afternoon will only reach the upper 50s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.