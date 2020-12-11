Ocean Springs Hospital prepares for first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Hospitals across Mississippi are making sure they are ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when its been approved by the FDA, including Ocean Springs Hospital.
“We’re ready to go,” said Clinical Pharmacist Coordinator Chris Ayers. “We’re just waiting on the vaccine to arrive.”
Hospital staff have a high-tech freezer set to -70 degrees Celsius in anticipation for the doses as early as Monday, approval pending. Officials said equipment and plans developed by medical and state officials are all set for the arrival.
“It will go to the frontline workers first, those that are actually taking care of the COVID patients.” said Ayers.
Staff hopes the two-dose vaccines will take some burden off the staff.
“I’m actually really relieved to think that I wouldn’t inadvertently carry it.” said RN Marcia Fayard.
They also said it will decrease the chances of them falling victim to the very virus they’re fighting.
“We don’t want to get sick because we don’t want to let our team down and not come into work,” Fayard said. “It’s not like some professions where you have an inbox that fills up and someone else can work on things for you or you can catch up when you get back.”
While medical workers said the COVID-19 vaccine is like a light at the end of a tunnel, they still stress that we’re not out of the pandemic just yet.
“It’s going to be a long time before everyone is vaccinated,” Fayard said.
Until widespread access to the vaccine is available, experts advise the public to continue following health guidelines and masking up.
“I tell people it’s sort of like a seat belt,” said Fayard. “Maybe it’s not perfect but we need to have them on in case we do come in contact with it. It’s going to lessen that viral load.”
And while medical staff have been doing their best to fight the virus, they are rallying together for what they hope will be one last push.
“It’s been a long nine months but we’ve hung in there,” Ayers said. “Our staff has done a great job of hanging in there and doing what we need to do to get the job done.”
Ocean Springs Hospital hopes to offer the vaccine to those most in need of it before opening it up to the general public.
