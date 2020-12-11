Warm with increasing clouds

Today we are going to see increasing clouds and humidity ahead of our next weather maker. Tonight we will be mild with some patchy fog. Rain chances will increase through the overnight hours and into Saturday morning.
Saturday will start out damp as a frontal system will be approaching the area. We should start to clear out for a short time Saturday afternoon. The fog will roll in Saturday night and last into Sunday morning. The marathoners may not have to deal with rain, but it looks like fog could be an issue.
Things clear out and turn cooler for next week.