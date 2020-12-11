Georgia group changing the world one good deed at a time

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - They have come to help, yet they feel like they owe South Mississippi a debt of gratitude. Steve Gooch of Suwanee, Ga., lost his son 15 years ago, but he said he has gained so much in that time.
Stephen Gooch, then 25, had joined his father in a trip to South Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina. The younger Gooch was inspired to return to the Coast to do more volunteer work, but never got the chance.
“Our work here was inspired, I guess, by a loss,” Stephen’s father Steve explained Friday. “The first trip that we made, my son was killed three days later after we got home, and he wanted to go back to Mississippi. And so a few months later, we brought a group of 50 people, met Kathleen and decided to keep coming until the job is done.”
Steve formed the non-profit Ground Zero Grace, and he brought volunteers to Mississippi off and on for the next three years. Then, the group began to focus their work in the central Georgia area. After Hurricane Zeta, they wanted to return to the Coast to help again.
“These people are an absolute blessing,” said Karen Rauber of Waveland.
She needed minor roof repairs and tree removal at her house. While she had minimal damage, she said she didn’t meet her hurricane insurance deductible and was struggling to find a contractor to do the small repairs she needed.
“It’s a blessing to know there are so many people willing to help,” said Rauber. “It’s awesome, it’s a great feeling.”
Karen Rauber is referring to the volunteers from Ground Zero Grace That’s where Stephen Gooch comes in. The 25 year-old had joined his father in 2005 to help victims of Hurricane Katrina.
But it’s Gooch who said he’s the one who benefits.
“You know if we hadn’t have made that trip with (Stephen) and he hadn’t expressed an interest to come back, we wouldn’t be here today,” said Gooch. “We wouldn’t have been here when we started all that work (in 2005).
Gooch also added “Coming here, working after Katrina changed our lives. It really made different men out of us and it created a community of people that just love to help people, and it’s just been remarkable. so we owe this area a lot.”
Volunteer groups like theirs have not been plentiful on the Coast after Hurricane Zeta.
“It is a shame that people are not coming,” Gooch said. “But I will tell you this, we will be back, because we are committed to this part of Mississippi.”
Rev. Roderick DeFlanders, pastor of the church, has a hole in the kitchen roof thanks to a downed tree, but he said he was grateful for the help.
“God will take care of your needs, you just have to be patient,” said DeFlanders. ‘Especially when you can’t do the work yourself. Just pray and He’ll send help.”
There will be more help coming from the Ground Zero group.
“This is kind of a scouting trip for us to see what’s here,” Gooch said. “And we’ll be making another trip back here in January.”
Gooch and his team of eight volunteers from Georgia, Florida and Alabama were just in for the weekend. He said he likes to keep his group small so that they can focus mainly on small repairs that can hold people over until insurance or FEMA can step in with more experienced help.
“Small, that seems to be best for us and the people we’re helping. It’s more personal and intimate.” said Gooch.
Gooch said he doesn’t necessarily need more volunteers, but donations are always helpful.
“But if we can inspire more groups to organize and do the same, believe me, you’re going to be the one that gets rewarded from it,” said Gooch. “You will be a better person and we’ll change world just one good deed at a time.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.