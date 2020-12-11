Coast Guard rescues 3 people after boat catches fire offshore in Pascagoula

Coast Guard rescues 3 people after boat catches fire offshore in Pascagoula
A Coast Guard response boat like this one was used Thursday to rescue three people from the Pascagoula Sound after the boat they were on caught fire. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
By WLOX Staff | December 11, 2020 at 11:59 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 11:59 AM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday from a vessel on fire offshore Pascagoula.

All three people aboard the commercial fishing vessel Lucky Angel were returned to shore safely. One person was transported to Singing River Hospital in stable condition after being evaluated by EMS.

Watchstanders at the Eighth Coast Guard District received a report around 10:30 p.m. from one of the crew members aboard the Lucky Angel that the vessel was on fire approximately 10 nautical miles south of the Pascagoula Channel. A more precise location was then provided by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources based off of a cell phone ping.

A Coast Guard 45-foot Rescue Boat-Medium boat crew launched from Coast Guard Station Pascagoula to the vicinity. The crew located and recovered all three people from a life raft and transported them to Bayou La Batre to be evaluated by awaiting EMS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.