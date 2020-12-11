CHRISTMAS IS SAVED: Police arrest the Goula Grinch just in time for Christmas

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Stink, stank, stunk! He’s a mean one. He’s a vile one, and now he’s arrested. Thanks to the Pascagoula Police, all the little Cindy-Lous in Pascagoula will not have to worry about the green, grouchy giant stealing the Christmas joy this year.
Officers finally captured the Goula Grinch after a brief-pursuit on the Pascagoula River Friday afternoon. The Grinch ran across the Rabbit Island where officers tussled and tackled him down. He was taken into custody where he was booked on several felony charges.
On Thursday, he was caught defacing city property along Pascagoula. But unfortunately, he was no where in sight when officers arrived.
Last week, Pascagoula Police warned everyone to be on the look-out for the green giant because every holiday season, he’s always on the hunt to steal personal possessions and gifts.
In that same week, the Goula Grinch struck again and one Pascagoula resident was a victim of the Grinch’s despicable actions. He was caught in the act of porch pirating.
The Grinch was finally seen in court where Judge Fondren sentenced him to 60 years suspended and ordered to serve 300 hours of community service alongside first responders. Fondren also said that he feels that deep down the green, fuzzy guy has a heart and that he’s a ‘good’ Grinch.
We can all agree that he has a heart, but it’s “two sizes too small’ but hopefully next holiday season, it grows ‘three sizes or more.’
