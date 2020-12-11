CHRISTMAS IS SAVED: Police arrest the Goula Grinch just in time for Christmas

Thanks to the Pascagoula Police, all the little-Cindy Lous in Pascagoula will not have to worry about the green, grouchy giant stealing the Christmas joy this year. (Source: wlox)
By Akim Powell | December 11, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 10:52 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Stink, stank, stunk! He’s a mean one. He’s a vile one, and now he’s arrested. Thanks to the Pascagoula Police, all the little Cindy-Lous in Pascagoula will not have to worry about the green, grouchy giant stealing the Christmas joy this year.

Officers finally captured the Goula Grinch after a brief-pursuit on the Pascagoula River Friday afternoon. The Grinch ran across the Rabbit Island where officers tussled and tackled him down. He was taken into custody where he was booked on several felony charges.

💚 GOULA GRINCH CAPTURED!! 💚 While patrolling the waterways, our Marine Patrol Division spotted the Goula Grinch driving...

Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Friday, December 11, 2020

On Thursday, he was caught defacing city property along Pascagoula. But unfortunately, he was no where in sight when officers arrived.

💚 GOULA GRINCH WATCH 💚 The Goula Grinch is at it again! Multiple citizens called us yesterday to report that they...

Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Last week, Pascagoula Police warned everyone to be on the look-out for the green giant because every holiday season, he’s always on the hunt to steal personal possessions and gifts.

In that same week, the Goula Grinch struck again and one Pascagoula resident was a victim of the Grinch’s despicable actions. He was caught in the act of porch pirating.

💚 GOULA GRINCH WATCH 💚 Last night we received a report from a citizen who was a victim of The Goula Grinch. Their ring...

Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The Grinch was finally seen in court where Judge Fondren sentenced him to 60 years suspended and ordered to serve 300 hours of community service alongside first responders. Fondren also said that he feels that deep down the green, fuzzy guy has a heart and that he’s a ‘good’ Grinch.

💚GOULA GRINCH SENTENCED 💚 Goula Grinch sentenced to 60 years suspended and ordered to serve 300 hours of community service to include working alongside our men & women in uniform and the Pascagoula community. When asked about the sentencing, Judge Fondren stated “I know deep down he has a heart and is a good grinch. I hope working with first responders and the citizens will help him see things a little differently.” We just have one question! Who doesn’t like donuts?! #PascagoulaPD #PascagoulaProud

Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Friday, December 11, 2020

We can all agree that he has a heart, but it’s “two sizes too small’ but hopefully next holiday season, it grows ‘three sizes or more.’

