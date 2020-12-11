Christmas on the Bayou protecting their participants, preserving a tradition

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A beloved Christmas tradition is set to dazzle over the weekend. The Christmas on the Bayou boat parade sets sail Saturday from Gulfport Lake and winds along Bernard Bayou.
On Thursday evening, a Captain’s Meeting was held to make sure all of the Christmas on the Bayou participants knew the plan to keep everyone safe.
“This parade has been something that my family has been a part of for the last 21 years and it was really important that we maintain our COVID responsibility while also still continuing a tradition that our community really needs right now,” said committee member Lauren Santa Cruz.
The Christmas on the Bayou Committee set up a drive-through system Thursday so people could remain in their cars as they picked up information and gear from outside the clubhouse, as well as register their vessel.
Those participating say they are proud of the team’s efforts to protect everyone.
“To be able to find a way to keep the tradition going - because it is a tradition that I think needs to keep going - it needs to be positive because it is a very positive tradition and a very positive thing for people to do,” said boat captain Samuel Whitehead.
Over 30 boats have registered this year, with more continuing to join.
“We don’t have a big boat,” said first time parade participant David Harris. “We are from the north, we don’t even know how boats really work, but the simple fact is that we are going to be out there. We got the generator on the boat, we are going to have some red and green lights on it, and I am so looking forward to Saturday night.”
The parade is set to take place Saturday down Bayou Bernard. Boats will start gathering in the lake around 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., the boats will begin the procession past the viewing stands and down Bayou Bernard to the conclusion at the mouth of the bayou at Big Lake. It will take about one and a half hours for the boats to get to the Cowan Lorraine Bridge, putting them there around 7:30 p.m. At the end, all boats will proceed down the Industrial Canal and rendezvous at The Dock on the north shore of Gulfport Lake.
The Parade begins in Gulfport Lake between The Dock Bar & Grill and the public boat ramps. There will also be public viewing at Marina Cantina, The Blow Fly Inn, the foot of the Cowan Lorraine Bridge (Kremer’s Landing) and Switzer Park. The City of Gulfport will also erect bleacher seating near the boat ramps on the south side of the lake for public viewing.
Viewers watching the parade should still social distance at least six feet away from people who aren’t in their household and wear masks.
Anyone with a boat who wants to join the parade still has time to do so. For more information on registering, visit Christmas on the Bayou’s website.
