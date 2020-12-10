Supreme Court rules unanimously against Biloxi developer’s casino plan

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - RW Development’s plan to open a casino resort at Highway 90 and Veterans Avenue was denied again, this time in a unanimous decision by the Mississippi Supreme Court.
In 2008, RW Development unveiled plans for its South Beach casino project. The only problem was getting site approval from the Mississippi Gaming Commission. State regulations require any coast casino project to be within 800 feet of the mean high water line to be considered a legal gaming site.
The casino developer argued the mean high water line – the southernmost spot where a casino could be built – was so close to Highway 90, the company could legally cross the street and build its resort much further inland.
But that argument was shot down by the Mississippi Gaming Commission, a Harrison County Circuit Court judge, an appeals court and now the state Supreme Court.
Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled RW never proved the legal line was on its property.
A reminder of the project, The South Beach Hotel and Suites, still stands on the south side of Highway 90.
