Shuckers to remain Double-A affiliate of Milwaukee Brewers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Over 40 minor league teams lost their big-league affiliations on Wednesday, but the Shuckers are not among those 40 - and will continue their relationship with the Milwaukee Brewers as their double-A affiliate, as they have been since 2015.
It’s not much of a surprise that baseball will continue in Biloxi, but after the cancellation of the minor league seasons in 2020, this is undeniably good news for baseball fans and members of the Shuckers alike. And in the midst of an offseason unlike any other, the organization is ready to push forward, and look ahead to the 2021 season.
“We have a great partnership with the Brewers, we have for years. We have a great relationship with the Brewers, and that’s going to continue for years to come,” Shuckers general manager Hunter Reed said. “For those that enjoy quality baseball on the field, we’ve been to three championships in five years, we’ve had a lot of great teams and talent come through here, and that’s going to continue through the Brewers organization. We’re really excited for baseball to return in the spring, and I’m very confident that’s going to happen this year.”
