Saints preparing for Jalen Hurts, Eagles

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - When the Saints take the field on Sunday to face the Eagles, the black and gold’s defense will have to defend rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, as he is set to make his first NFL start.
Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday that Hurts will start in place of Carson Wentz in order to “try to get the team over the hump.” For the Saints, this means going up against a dual-threat quarterback with very limited game film.
“Both of those guys are athletic guys that can make plays out of the pocket. They’re both very good out of the pocket,” head coach Sean Payton said. “There is an element of the run game that will be important for us this week. They’re different. We have to defend the defense that we see, and have good eyes and be smart enough to see what’s new that maybe we haven’t seen.”
