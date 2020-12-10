Mississippi Congressman cosponsors legislation calling for change to mail-in ballot certification

“The foundation of any democracy is the trust that the people place in the process of the election,” Guest said. “Since our country’s founding, most voting has taken place at the polls. However, the 2020 election introduced America to an entirely new election process that relied on mail-in voting, a process that presents many potential pitfalls that we don’t yet fully understand. We must set up provisions that protect our elections from natural human error, from the unknown risks of a new style of voting, and, most importantly, from those who desire to intentionally undermine our elections. This bill is a strong first step towards addressing those concerns.”