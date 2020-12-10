Memorial offering pay incentives for new nurses, respiratory therapists

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Our healthcare heroes need help. As the war against COVID-19 rages on, many hospitals are stressing the importance of having reinforcements to help support the weight of the job healthcare workers are currently facing.
The virus is exhausting many of those who are working diligently to protect us.
“We are all struggling through this pandemic,” said Memorial Executive Director for Human Resources Sandra Vincent.
To help further ensure the community’s safety, Memorial Hospital is searching for more nurses to join the fight.
“We are currently seeking all nurses for all different locations, whether it be in the ICU area, the emergency, PCU, various locations and also our respiratory therapists are very important during this time obviously because of the respiratory COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vincent.
Memorial is offering a pay an incentive to match the need, up to $10,000 for registered nurses and up to $7,500 for respiratory therapists. The future hires could be critical as the number of COVID cases continues to climb in the Magnolia State.
“A lot of people are not taking it serious. This is the simplest thing to do is just wear a mask for a little while, but a lot of people don’t want to do it and it is making it bad for other people,” said Gulfport resident Gerald Burkley. “That is why these numbers are getting out of control.”
While many are not surprised by the continued surge in the number of cases, many are.
“It worries me. I just brought a beautiful baby girl in to this world and... it is crazy, man,” said proud new father Deangelo Hyman. “I think more precautions should be taken, you know. Everyone should always be aware and keep your mask on.”
According to the American Nurses Association, more registered nurse jobs will be available through 2022 than any other profession in the United States
