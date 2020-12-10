Memorial Hospital seeing positive results from monoclonal antibody treatment

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is reporting good results from COVID-19 patients after three weeks of treating them with monoclonal antibodies.
“So far, to a person, they’re all doing much better, and they’re all very appreciative,” said Memorial infectious disease specialist Dr. Jesse Penico. “They have a little sore throat, residual from the infection itself, but everybody’s turned the corner and doing much better.”
Memorial is receiving supplies of two monoclonal antibody medications, free of charge from the manufacturers through the FDA emergency use authorization.
But while the treatment is showing promise early, it’s not for everyone. And just like with any other disease, you’ve got to seek early for it to work.
The monoclonal antibodies basically reduce the viral load in the body. But, what happens to the disease after that?
“Then what you’re dealing with is not the virus, but the destruction that was left behind,” Penico said. “Getting them early cannot be emphasized too much. The initial trials, when the patients are very sick, show that they don’t work. So you really have to get it early on.”
Patients must meet certain criteria to be accepted. The treatments are for those diagnosed with COVID-19 that are not requiring hospital admission.
So far, Memorial has treated more than 60 patients with a two-hour infusion therapy, but the supply of medicine is limited.
“So far, the state and the companies are giving us re-supplies as they see how much we’re using,” Penico said. “Hopefully that will continue. Every Monday we talk to them and we say, ‘Keep it coming. Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition’.”
Eventually, he said the price for the monoclonal antibodies will be $3,000 a dose.
And, as of now, Penico said if the doses run out, the hospital still has a lot of Remdesivir, which is a direct, chemical anti-viral that he said also works well.
Those interested in receiving monoclonal antibody treatment should contact their primary care physician or call 228-867-5000 to be connected with a team for screening and coordination.
