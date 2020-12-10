Medgar, Myrlie Evers’ home established as national monument

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The home of Medgar and Myrlie Evers was established as a national monument by President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday.
“It is an honor to establish the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt Bernhardt. “Medgar Evers was a true American hero who fought the Nazis at Normandy and fought racism with his wife Myrlie on the home front.”
The new monument commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists, Medgar and Myrlie Evers, who devoted their lives to ending racial injustice and improving the quality of life for African Americans.
“We are so pleased that the National Park Service has made our family home in Jackson, MS, a National Monument. Our parents sought justice and equality for all Mississippians and knew such change locally would impact globally. Living a life of service, our parents didn’t make sacrifices for accolades or awards. Our father fought for his country during World War II, and our mother equally served on the battlefields here in America. The battle continues to ensure that all Americans deserve life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” said Reena and James Van Evers, the two surviving children of Medgar and Myrlie.
“The Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home serves as a permanent reminder of the legacy of the Evers family, whose contributions advanced the cause of justice in our nation,” said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker. “I was proud to champion legislation with Representative Bennie Thompson and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith to designate this historic site as a national monument and preserve it for future generations. I appreciate President Trump, the National Park Service, and the Department of the Interior for their work to make this designation a reality.”
The newly acquired property will be managed and operated by the National Park Service.
While the home is not currently open to public tours, in the coming months the National Park Service will work with partners and the community to develop plans to accommodate visitors.
