Hundreds celebrate the life of Molly Lee at her funeral service

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The outpour of love and support from all those who knew 16-year-old Molly Lee only just begins to tell the story of a cheerful young woman whose life was tragically cut short on December 5th.
The funeral service at St. James Catholic Church was an emotional afternoon for hundreds of classmates, friends, and family members all sharing hugs and special memories.
“She was my little sister’s best friend and that says a lot. She was also a stranger to no one. She didn’t have a mean bone in her body,” said Lee’s friend Sherry Dymond. “She was always so kind and giggly. I think of her little laugh and her bubbly little voice.”
A warming smile that would flash across Molly Lee’s face, spreading love to an entire community.
“I came to pay my respects because I didn’t know Molly very well, but I know everyone down here loved her so much,” said classmate Carolina Carriere. “I think what has happened is really going to bring us together and we’re all going to get through it together.”
The outpour of support from hundreds of people truly showed how much love surrounded Molly Lee.
“I think it shows how everybody thought of her. She was a really great person and brightened everybody’s day every time you saw her,” said classmate Tate Cuevas. “Always had a smile on her face no matter what was happening and it shows what a great person she was.”
Molly Lee’s gleeful personality will forever leave a lasting impact on the hearts of many.
“We’re all going to show so much more love and do exactly what she did and we’re going to do it with a smile on our face.” said Carriere.
On December 14, a celebration of life service for Molly Lee, will be held at 5 p.m. at Milner Stadium in Gulfport.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.