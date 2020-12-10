Fog has lifted, sunny & warm

The dense fog has lifted, and the sunshine is out in abundance. This afternoon looks nice & warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Fog will be an issue again tonight and into the morning. Lows will fall into the 50s, and we are going to see the winds shift to a southerly flow bring in more moisture in the form of cloud cover and humidity.
Weather looks decent for Friday. It will be partly cloudy with very isolated showers. The weekend looks wet at times thanks to two systems moving in from the west.
Saturday’s rain looks like it will be in the first half of the day. When we’re not seeing rain, fog could be an issue. Sunday, another system will move across the area bring the highest rain chances in the afternoon and evening hours.