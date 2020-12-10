Day 8: Crews perform surface and sonar patrol of Mississippi River in search for missing hunters

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews Thursday performed surface and sonar patrol of the Mississippi River in the ongoing search for two hunters who have been missing since last Thursday.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks had several boats near Port Gipson and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department had boats in the LeTourneau-area today, said Sheriff Martin Pace.
Pace also shared that although the search teams have suspended their ground search for 16-year-old Gunner Palmer and 21-year-old Zeb Hughes, hunting communities in the area are aware to be on the lookout for the two.
The boat belonging to the hunters was found capsized last week and was about 12 miles south of where they had originally launched. Two life jackets believed to be in the boat when it tipped over have also been recovered.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.