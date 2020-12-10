Christmas on the Bayou set to light up the water this weekend

Boats will start gathering in the lake around 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., the boats will begin the procession past the viewing stands and down Bayou Bernard to the conclusion at the mouth of the bayou at Big Lake. It will take about one and a half hours for the boats to get to the Cowan Lorraine Bridge, putting them there around 7:30 p.m. At the end, all boats will proceed down the Industrial Canal and rendezvous at The Dock on the north shore of Gulfport Lake.