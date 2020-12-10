Christmas on the Bayou set to light up the water this weekend

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend, you have a chance to take in some holiday magic with Christmas on the Bayou.
The boat parade sets sail Saturday from Gulfport Lake and winds along Bernard Bayou. Organizers say about 30 boats are registered so far and they anticipate more boats joining in the fun.
The outdoor event will provide a fun and safer way for families to enjoy the holidays, said organizers.
“It’s just a great opportunity to have families get children out so they can have some normalcy,” said event organizer Sherri Weaver. “Everybody’s staying inside right now. Like I said, everybody will not have to be sitting close to each other. This will be a special family gathering for everyone.”
Not only do the boats participate in the lighted parade but the waterfront houses also compete to be named the Parade Captain’s Best House on the Bayou and serve as parade judges. This is the only waterfront parade in Gulfport and offers an up close and personal view of the boats with public viewing at three Gulfport boat launches/parks, and several waterfront restaurants.
The Parade begins in Gulfport Lake between The Dock Bar & Grill and the public boat ramps. There will also be public viewing at Marina Cantina, The Blow Fly Inn, the foot of the Cowan Lorraine Bridge (Kremer’s Landing) and Switzer Park.
The City of Gulfport will erect bleacher seating near the boat ramps on the south side of the lake for public viewing.
Boats will start gathering in the lake around 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., the boats will begin the procession past the viewing stands and down Bayou Bernard to the conclusion at the mouth of the bayou at Big Lake. It will take about one and a half hours for the boats to get to the Cowan Lorraine Bridge, putting them there around 7:30 p.m. At the end, all boats will proceed down the Industrial Canal and rendezvous at The Dock on the north shore of Gulfport Lake.
Viewers watching the parade should still social distance at least six feet away from people who aren’t in their household and wear masks.
Anyone with a boat who wants to join the parade still has time to do so. For more information on registering, visit Christmas on the Bayou’s website.
