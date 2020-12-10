The Blake holds drive-thru Christmas event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The finishing touches are being put on at the Blake in Biloxi, one of South Mississippi’s newest assisted living centers. On Thursday, they had a drive-thru Christmas event for prospective residents.
“We’re scheduled to open in about three weeks,” said Executive Director Holly Notter. “And we’re pretty much letting everyone know that we’re here, and that we’re available for tours and to reserve your apartment.”
A task that at one time seemed pretty easy for this $25 million dollar facility with more than 100 high end units available. But then COVID-19 hit, and some elderly-assisted living centers went under the microscope as so called pandemic “hot spots,” making the job of selling this facility challenging.
However, now they think times and perceptions have changed.
“I think this kind of made people realize that assisted living, there’s a need, and when people are struggling, when they’re here, they’re safe and taken care of,” said Notter. “And I think that made people realize that’s more beneficial than not.”
The hope is that the Blake will open on Jan. 4, 2021. Once it’s open, the Blake will have capacity for around 200 residents.
