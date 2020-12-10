Birmingham mom receives almost $350,000 in donations to raising deceased sister’s five kids

Francesca’s sister died from the virus back in September. Her brother-in-law died from the virus in October. Francesca told her story in hopes of getting help with Christmas gifts and necessities for the 12 children. They range in age from 17 to two. Her original goal was $5,000 and McCall said she didn’t even expect that. After the story went viral, almost $350,000 has been raised for the family and it is still growing.