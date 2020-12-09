White House Hotel, restaurant to reopen for second time

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a rollercoaster year like many other businesses, the White House Hotel in Biloxi will have its second reopening Thursday.
The first time it closed was because of COVID-19 and the second time was because of Hurricane Zeta. And now, it’s giving itself and the community an early Christmas present.
The hotel was busy Wednesday adding final touches to the building and decorations on the site. It’s a welcomed task to have, especially when owners of the White House Hotel didn’t expect to reopen before 2021.
“”We have families in our community that come here every year. It’s their tradition. They have Christmas dinner with us,” said Tessy Lambert, PR director of the owner, Lodging & Leisure Investments. “They take their Christmas pictures right here in our lobby with our Christmas décor, or out on our grounds. So to bring that back to the community that has already been through so much, it means the world.”
Part of the reason is that repairs were much faster than anticipated.
“All of our craftsmen were able to pull all of their resources together, source things here locally, everything that they could,” Lambert added. “And really luck brought it all together.”
And with the reopening comes a nice addition: A grand piano in the lobby bar.
Both the hotel and restaurant will be open for business on Thursday. The hotel opens at 8 a.m., and Cora’s will open at 5 p.m.
Lambert also said opening was important on a lot of levels.
“It means so much to us,” said Lambert. “Not only for us as a business, but for also our team members and our employees right here at Christmas time to be able to welcome everybody their places right here at the White House Hotel. And that’s probably the biggest thing for me.”
Lambert also added “People here on the Coast, we’re resilient. We’ve been through so much. I mean, if you go through your life without any challenges, you never fully get to see what you’re made of. And this is something else that we can say, we’ve done it.”
